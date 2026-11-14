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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hallandale Beach Today
Hallandale Beach neighbors are giving away some nice free furniture right now. If you’re setting up a new place or just want to upgrade, these local free deals might help.
Cama tapizada Queen
Item: Cama tapizada Queen (upholstered queen bed)
Details: Cama tapizada en color crema con cabecera acolchada. El dueño la está regalando. Great if you need a soft, padded headboard and a neutral color bed frame.
Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Mesa de comedor de vidrio con sillas
Item: Mesa de comedor de vidrio con sillas (glass dining table with chairs)
Details: Mesa de comedor de vidrio con cuatro sillas acolchadas. El dueño la está regalando por motivos de mudanza. Ideal para un comedor moderno o un espacio pequeño que necesita algo elegante pero ligero.
Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Furniture – Round Dining Table & Chairs
Item: Round wooden dining table with four chairs
Details: Round wooden dining table that comes with four chairs. The chairs include red cushioned seats, which can add a pop of color to your dining area. A solid pick if you want a full dining set in one go.
Location: Three Islands, Hallandale Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free items, try to contact the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Hallandale Beach tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.