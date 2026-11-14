Hallandale Beach neighbors are giving away some nice free furniture right now. If you’re setting up a new place or just want to upgrade, these local free deals might help.

Item: Cama tapizada Queen (upholstered queen bed)

Details: Cama tapizada en color crema con cabecera acolchada. El dueño la está regalando. Great if you need a soft, padded headboard and a neutral color bed frame.

Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Mesa de comedor de vidrio con sillas (glass dining table with chairs)

Details: Mesa de comedor de vidrio con cuatro sillas acolchadas. El dueño la está regalando por motivos de mudanza. Ideal para un comedor moderno o un espacio pequeño que necesita algo elegante pero ligero.

Location: Beach Park, Hallandale Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Round wooden dining table with four chairs

Details: Round wooden dining table that comes with four chairs. The chairs include red cushioned seats, which can add a pop of color to your dining area. A solid pick if you want a full dining set in one go.

Location: Three Islands, Hallandale Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free items, try to contact the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Hallandale Beach tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.