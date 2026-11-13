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Hallandale Beach
🍽️ Hallandale Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Hallandale Beach has a nice mix of front-of-house hospitality and hands-on kitchen work right now. Good options here if you like people, food, or both.
Member Experience Manager – Aventura
- Employer: Industrious
- Location: Hallandale Beach / Aventura, FL (on-site, 5 days a week)
- Salary: From $71,000/year + up to $11,000 bonus
- Type: Full-time
This is a hospitality-focused role running a premium coworking space. You’ll be the face of the location, planning events, helping members, giving tours, and keeping daily operations smooth.
Bakery Production Assistant – Moises Bakery HB
- Employer: Moises Bakery Hallandale
- Location: Hallandale Beach, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (not stated)
Support the lead pastry chef with croissant and puff pastry production—measuring ingredients, shaping dough, baking, and packing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, organized, and don’t mind physical, hands-on work.
Cocinero de Hamburguesas / Burger Line Cook
- Employer: Not listed (burger restaurant)
- Location: Hallandale Beach, FL
- Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Line cook role at a burger spot for someone with prior experience. You’ll be on the grill and line, turning out burgers fast and consistent in a busy, in-person setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or detail options that might work for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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