Hallandale Beach has a nice mix of front-of-house hospitality and hands-on kitchen work right now. Good options here if you like people, food, or both.

Employer: Industrious

Industrious Location: Hallandale Beach / Aventura, FL (on-site, 5 days a week)

(on-site, 5 days a week) Salary: From $71,000/year + up to $11,000 bonus

Type: Full-time

This is a hospitality-focused role running a premium coworking space. You’ll be the face of the location, planning events, helping members, giving tours, and keeping daily operations smooth.

Employer: Moises Bakery Hallandale

Location: Hallandale Beach, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Support the lead pastry chef with croissant and puff pastry production—measuring ingredients, shaping dough, baking, and packing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, organized, and don’t mind physical, hands-on work.

Employer: Not listed (burger restaurant)

Not listed (burger restaurant) Location: Hallandale Beach, FL

Salary: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Type: Full-time, on-site

Line cook role at a burger spot for someone with prior experience. You’ll be on the grill and line, turning out burgers fast and consistent in a busy, in-person setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or detail options that might work for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.