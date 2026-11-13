Hallandale Beach has a couple of solid customer-focused roles right now, from big-box retail leadership to a more behind-the-scenes travel industry spot.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 2551 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + performance bonuses

Lead the overnight stocking team, coach associates, and keep the store running smoothly while customers sleep. This role is great if you have retail or supervisory experience and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: Abercrombie & Kent

Location: Hallandale Beach, FL (office / hybrid)

(office / hybrid) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Support group cruise bookings for travel advisors and group leaders, handling reservations, accounting, and final details. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 1–3 years of cruise industry experience or strong travel operations skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.