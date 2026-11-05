🚧 NW 3rd St & NW 10th Ter closed Nov 9–Jan 6

Road closures are planned in Hallandale Beach from 11/09/2026 to 01/06/2027:

NW 3rd St will be closed from NW Ansin Blvd to NW 10th Ter .

will be closed from . NW 10th Ter will be closed from NW 3rd St to NW 1st Ct.

These closures will cause temporary inconvenience for nearby residents and people driving through the area.

If you normally use these streets, plan extra time and choose another route during this period. For detailed detours and traffic patterns, check the attached Notification & MOT (Maintenance of Traffic) plan mentioned in the notice.