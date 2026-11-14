📢 Hall County buying Regions Bank building for court expansion

The Hall County Board of Commissioners plans to buy the Regions Bank building at 303 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE in downtown Gainesville.

This purchase is part of a long-term plan to expand the County’s judicial complex next to the existing courthouse. After reviewing different sites and needs, the Board decided that growing the complex in its current downtown area best supports existing court operations and keeps services accessible.

County leaders say this move is meant to meet the growing needs of Hall County’s judicial system while leaving room for future growth.

This purchase is an early step. Planning, design, and development work will come next to shape the full expansion project.

You can find more details and future updates on the project at www.hallcounty.org.