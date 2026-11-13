Hall County will buy the Regions Bank building at 303 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE in downtown Gainesville to expand the County’s judicial complex next to the existing courthouse. The Hall County Board of Commissioners, led by Chairman David Gibbs, chose this site after a review of other locations so courts can stay in the downtown area and plan for future growth. Design and development work for the expanded judicial complex will follow this purchase. More information: www.hallcounty.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hall County Government