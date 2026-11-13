📢 Hall County buying Regions Bank building for court expansion

Hall County is moving ahead with plans to grow its court facilities in downtown Gainesville.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners has decided to buy the Regions Bank building at 303 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE. This purchase is part of a long-term plan to expand the County’s judicial complex next to the existing courthouse in downtown Gainesville.

After reviewing different sites and needs, the Board chose to expand near the current courthouse to keep court services accessible and centralized downtown while planning for future growth.

County leaders say this is an early but important step. More planning, design, and development work will come next to shape the final project.

Residents can learn more and follow updates on the project at www.hallcounty.org.