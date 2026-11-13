⚠️ Town email is down due to global Microsoft outage

E-mail for Town of Halifax departments is currently not working because of a global Microsoft outage.

Any e-mails to or from Town departments (except the Silver Lake Regional School District and Halifax Elementary School) are not being delivered or received right now.

If you need something from the Town:

Use phone calls or in-person visits instead of email

or instead of email Don’t rely on email confirmations or replies until service is restored

E-mail for Silver Lake Regional School District and Halifax Elementary School is not affected and is working normally.