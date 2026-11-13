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Technology
⚠️ Halifax town email down due to Microsoft outage
8 days ago
⚠️ Town of Halifax email outage due to Microsoft issue
As of November 12, 2026, the Town of Halifax is having major email problems because of a global Microsoft outage.
What’s affected:
- Email to and from all Town departments is not being delivered or received.
- Not affected: Silver Lake Regional School District and Halifax Elementary School email is working normally.
What to do instead:
- Do not rely on email to contact Town offices right now.
- For updates on the outage as it affects Halifax, visit the ITC System Status webpage.
- For questions, call the IT & Communications Office at 781-293-1739.
The Town’s IT & Communications Office is monitoring the situation and working to reduce the impact while Microsoft works on a fix.
More Info: IT & Communications - Microsoft Outage Impact on T...
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