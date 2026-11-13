⚠️ Town of Halifax email outage due to Microsoft issue

As of November 12, 2026, the Town of Halifax is having major email problems because of a global Microsoft outage.

What’s affected:

Email to and from all Town departments is not being delivered or received .

is . Not affected: Silver Lake Regional School District and Halifax Elementary School email is working normally.

What to do instead:

Do not rely on email to contact Town offices right now.

to contact Town offices right now. For updates on the outage as it affects Halifax, visit the ITC System Status webpage .

. For questions, call the IT & Communications Office at 781-293-1739.

The Town’s IT & Communications Office is monitoring the situation and working to reduce the impact while Microsoft works on a fix.