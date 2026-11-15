Half Moon Bay neighbors are giving away some handy home goods, kids’ items, and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.

Item: Grey twin bed sheet set

Details: Soft and comfortable; no pillow covers included. Great basic set for a twin bed.

Location: Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Twin duvet cover set

Details: Light gray and white geometric pattern. Comes with 1 matching pillow cover. Twin size.

Location: Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Twin fitted bed sheet

Details: White sheet with a blue checkered pattern. Fitted style for a twin mattress.

Location: Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Items include:

Kids’ baseball pitching machine with blue spiral ball feeder

with blue spiral ball feeder Little Passports kids’ activity boxes

Beads and craft supplies , including fuse beads, patterns, and organizers

, including fuse beads, patterns, and organizers Assorted children’s games, puzzles, coloring books, and activity supplies

Camp Chef cast-iron Dutch oven with lid and lifting tool ( has surface rust )

with lid and lifting tool ( ) Roll of ½-inch hardware cloth, 18 inches wide

Location: Highland Park, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Items include:

Child booster seat (has a tear in the seat fabric )

(has a ) Three travel bags for checking car seats or booster seats as airline baggage

for checking car seats or booster seats as airline baggage Black and green car seat travel bag for airline check-in

for airline check-in Portable folding baby/toddler feeding chair with tray

with tray Black-and-turquoise wetsuit, labeled size 6

Location: Highland Park, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Items include:

Sturdy pink metal tub with wooden handles

with wooden handles Black round accent table with lower shelf ( surface has wear )

with lower shelf ( ) White heart-shaped side table with gold-painted leg ends

with gold-painted leg ends Assorted picture frames in gold, white, green, and black, including a collage frame and framed artwork

in gold, white, green, and black, including a collage frame and framed artwork Pink round serving tray with wooden handles

with wooden handles PetSafe automatic pet feeder

Mini car trash can with push lid

with push lid Aeropress and assorted coffee-making accessories, including filters (description cut off, check listing for full details)

Location: Highland Park, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item group: Free home goods from a move-out

Details (all free):

Rugs (listed as “tugs,” likely rugs)

(listed as “tugs,” likely rugs) Lamps

Cooking items

Big Green Egg and table, and more household pieces

Pickup address: 608 Silver Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head over soon—these free deals in Half Moon Bay can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.