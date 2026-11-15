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🎁 Free Home Goods & Kid Gear in Half Moon Bay Right Now
Half Moon Bay neighbors are giving away some handy home goods, kids’ items, and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs.
Grey Twin Bed Sheet Set
Item: Grey twin bed sheet set
Details: Soft and comfortable; no pillow covers included. Great basic set for a twin bed.
Location: Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Twin Duvet Cover
Item: Twin duvet cover set
Details: Light gray and white geometric pattern. Comes with 1 matching pillow cover. Twin size.
Location: Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
White Checkered Twin Fitted Bed Sheet
Item: Twin fitted bed sheet
Details: White sheet with a blue checkered pattern. Fitted style for a twin mattress.
Location: Arleta Park, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Assorted Household Items (Kids’ Activities & Gear)
Items include:
- Kids’ baseball pitching machine with blue spiral ball feeder
- Little Passports kids’ activity boxes
- Beads and craft supplies, including fuse beads, patterns, and organizers
- Assorted children’s games, puzzles, coloring books, and activity supplies
- Camp Chef cast-iron Dutch oven with lid and lifting tool (has surface rust)
- Roll of ½-inch hardware cloth, 18 inches wide
Location: Highland Park, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Household Items (Travel, Baby Gear & Wetsuit)
Items include:
- Child booster seat (has a tear in the seat fabric)
- Three travel bags for checking car seats or booster seats as airline baggage
- Black and green car seat travel bag for airline check-in
- Portable folding baby/toddler feeding chair with tray
- Black-and-turquoise wetsuit, labeled size 6
Location: Highland Park, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Household Items: Tables, Frames, Pet Feeder & Coffee Gear
Items include:
- Sturdy pink metal tub with wooden handles
- Black round accent table with lower shelf (surface has wear)
- White heart-shaped side table with gold-painted leg ends
- Assorted picture frames in gold, white, green, and black, including a collage frame and framed artwork
- Pink round serving tray with wooden handles
- PetSafe automatic pet feeder
- Mini car trash can with push lid
- Aeropress and assorted coffee-making accessories, including filters (description cut off, check listing for full details)
Location: Highland Park, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Home Goods – Moving Giveaway
Item group: Free home goods from a move-out
Details (all free):
- Rugs (listed as “tugs,” likely rugs)
- Lamps
- Cooking items
- Big Green Egg and table, and more household pieces
Pickup address: 608 Silver Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head over soon—these free deals in Half Moon Bay can disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.