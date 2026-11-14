undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Half Moon Bay Today
Half Moon Bay neighbors are putting some useful free items out on their driveways. Here are a few you can pick up if you get there in time.
Metal Straps for Various Uses or Scrap
Item: Pile of metal straps
Condition: Not stated, offered for reuse or scrap
Details: Described as suitable for various uses or scrap. Left out in the driveway.
Location: 632 Metzgar St, cross street Main, downtown Half Moon Bay (in the driveway)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free White Wooden Full-Size Bed Frame
Item: White wooden bed frame set
Size: Full size
Condition: Good condition (per poster)
Details: Full-size white wooden bed frame set, placed outside on the driveway for easy pickup.
Location: Half Moon Bay, CA (exact street not listed; look for it on the driveway at the poster’s address)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden File Cabinet and White Bookshelf
Items:
- Four-drawer wood filing cabinet with brass-tone handles
- White bookshelf with adjustable shelves
Condition: Both pieces show some wear but still have plenty of life left.
Details: You can take one or both. Both items are set out in the driveway for easy pickup.
Location: 984 Pilarcitos Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA (Kehoe/Casa del Mar area, in the driveway)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Half Moon Bay tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.