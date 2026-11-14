Half Moon Bay neighbors are putting some useful free items out on their driveways. Here are a few you can pick up if you get there in time.

Item: Pile of metal straps

Condition: Not stated, offered for reuse or scrap

Details: Described as suitable for various uses or scrap. Left out in the driveway.

Location: 632 Metzgar St, cross street Main, downtown Half Moon Bay (in the driveway)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White wooden bed frame set

Size: Full size

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Details: Full-size white wooden bed frame set, placed outside on the driveway for easy pickup.

Location: Half Moon Bay, CA (exact street not listed; look for it on the driveway at the poster’s address)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Four-drawer wood filing cabinet with brass-tone handles

with brass-tone handles White bookshelf with adjustable shelves

Condition: Both pieces show some wear but still have plenty of life left.

Details: You can take one or both. Both items are set out in the driveway for easy pickup.

Location: 984 Pilarcitos Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA (Kehoe/Casa del Mar area, in the driveway)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Half Moon Bay tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.