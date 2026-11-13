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Half Moon Bay
Free tenant rights workshop at library Nov. 23
10 days ago
A free Know Your Rights tenant workshop will be held on Monday, November 23, 2026 from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at the Half Moon Bay Library. Renters and other residents can learn about rental agreements, tenant responsibilities, eviction prevention, and key California housing laws to better understand and protect their housing rights.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Half Moon Bay - Local Government
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