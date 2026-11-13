A free tenant rights workshop will be held at the Half Moon Bay Library on Monday, November 23, 2026 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. The event will cover housing laws, tenant duties, and legal protections for renters in California.

People will learn about understanding rental agreements, tenant responsibilities, and eviction prevention. The workshop is open to current renters and anyone who wants to know more about housing laws. Admission is free, and guests can ask questions and get clear information to help protect their housing rights.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Half Moon Bay