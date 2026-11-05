City shares November events and safety updates

The City of Half Moon Bay has shared new news items for neighbors. This includes a Veterans Day Event on 11/10 and a Community Resource Fair on 11/16. There is also a chance to review the Draft Safety Element and learn about storm readiness.

The city is giving tips on keeping drainage systems clear to stay storm ready. Neighbors can also subscribe to city news by visiting the city newsletter page online for more updates about local events and safety plans.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Half Moon Bay