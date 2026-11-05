📅 Free Squishy & Fidget Toy Swap at Haledon Library

📅 Squishy Swap for Kids & Tweens at Haledon Library

The Haledon Public Library is hosting a free “Squishy Swap” where kids and tweens can trade their squishies and fidget toys with others.

Date: November 12, 2026

Time: 6:00–7:00 PM

Location: Haledon Public Library

Cost: Free

Tickets: Up to 100 spots; the “Squishy Swap” ticket for this date is currently sold out, but you can look for another ticket type or another date on the event page.

Bring your own squishies and fidget toys to trade and refresh your collection while hanging out with other local kids.