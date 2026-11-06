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Plainview

Mayor to plant new trees for Plainview Arbor Day

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLKNK_1Gp4VWeh00

Mayor Starnes has proclaimed November 6 as Plainview’s Arbor Day and will plant three new trees at Running Water Draw Park. Residents are invited to attend the planting on Friday, November 6 at 1:30 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Plainview, TX - Government

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