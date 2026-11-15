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🐶 Playful Husky & Golden Retriever Pups Ready in Grayslake
Sweet, wiggly puppies are waiting for homes in Grayslake, IL. All of these little ones are with the same rescue and are about 8 weeks old, so they’ll need families ready for training, play, and lots of love.
Beethoven
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc
- Contact: (815) 466-1000
- Adoption info: Rescue uses a Google Form adoption application and responds by email. Be sure to check your junk/spam folder if you don’t hear back within 24 hours.
👉 Meet Beethoven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sampson
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc
- Contact: (815) 466-1000
- Adoption info: Apply through the rescue’s online Google Form. Watch for an email reply and check your junk folder if needed.
👉 Meet Sampson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bluey
- Breed: Husky / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Young (listed as about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc
- Contact: (815) 466-1000
- Adoption info: Uses the same Google Form application; rescue replies by email.
👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc
- Contact: (815) 466-1000
- Adoption info: Apply via the rescue’s Google Form; watch your email (and spam folder) for a reply.
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blueberry Cheesecake
- Breed: Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc
- Contact: (815) 466-1000
- Adoption info: Adoption starts with the online Google Form; the rescue will email you back.
👉 Meet Blueberry Cheesecake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brown Sugar Cinnamon
- Breed: Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"
- Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc
- Contact: (815) 466-1000
- Adoption info: Same Google Form application and email follow-up as the others.
👉 Meet Brown Sugar Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Grayslake, IL and ready for puppy energy, please reach out to Animal Rescue Associates, Inc at (815) 466-1000 or click through to apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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