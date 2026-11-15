Sweet, wiggly puppies are waiting for homes in Grayslake, IL. All of these little ones are with the same rescue and are about 8 weeks old, so they’ll need families ready for training, play, and lots of love.

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"

"So sweet, active and affectionate" Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc

Contact: (815) 466-1000

Adoption info: Rescue uses a Google Form adoption application and responds by email. Be sure to check your junk/spam folder if you don’t hear back within 24 hours.

👉 Meet Beethoven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"

"So sweet, active and affectionate" Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc

Contact: (815) 466-1000

Adoption info: Apply through the rescue’s online Google Form. Watch for an email reply and check your junk folder if needed.

👉 Meet Sampson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Golden Retriever mix

Husky / Golden Retriever mix Age: Young (listed as about 8 weeks)

Young (listed as about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"

"So sweet, active and affectionate" Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc

Contact: (815) 466-1000

Adoption info: Uses the same Google Form application; rescue replies by email.

👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"

"So sweet, active and affectionate" Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc

Contact: (815) 466-1000

Adoption info: Apply via the rescue’s Google Form; watch your email (and spam folder) for a reply.

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"

"So sweet, active and affectionate" Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc

Contact: (815) 466-1000

Adoption info: Adoption starts with the online Google Form; the rescue will email you back.

👉 Meet Blueberry Cheesecake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Personality (from rescue): "So sweet, active and affectionate"

"So sweet, active and affectionate" Shelter: Animal Rescue Associates, Inc

Contact: (815) 466-1000

Adoption info: Same Google Form application and email follow-up as the others.

👉 Meet Brown Sugar Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Grayslake, IL and ready for puppy energy, please reach out to Animal Rescue Associates, Inc at (815) 466-1000 or click through to apply. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.