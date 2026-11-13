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Haines City
Mayor on the Move Fall Festival at Lake Eva Park
10 days ago
The Mayor on the Move: Fall Festival Stop will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lake Eva Park in Haines City. Families can enjoy a pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, henna artist, bounce houses, games, and fall photo spots, along with performances by Epic Dance School, Full Martial Attitude, Bishops Band, Haines City Theatre, and a DJ. Food trucks, local vendors, and businesses will be on site with food and treats, and Mayor Vernel Smith Jr. plans to attend.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Haines City - Government
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