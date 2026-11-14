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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Hailey
Hailey has some very cute cats and kittens waiting at Mountain Humane for loving homes. Here’s a quick look at who’s available so you can find your new furry friend.
Ozzy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Ozzy is a young gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, happy home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shoresy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Shoresy is a soft-colored cream/ivory kitten ready to start life with her new family.
👉 Meet Shoresy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jagger
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Jagger is a fluffy gray/blue longhair kitten who will bring lots of charm to his new home.
👉 Meet Jagger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maxie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Maxie is a young orange/red cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great choice for many families.
👉 Meet Maxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stevie
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Stevie is a black longhair kitten who will grow into a beautiful, fluffy companion.
👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Bowie is a black medium-hair kitten, ready to settle into a home of his own.
👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poncho
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Poncho is a sleek black kitten hoping for a cozy lap and a safe indoor life.
👉 Meet Poncho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lefty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Lefty is another adorable black kitten waiting for someone to take him home and love him.
👉 Meet Lefty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue Steel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Blue Steel is a gray/blue kitten with a striking look and lots of growing up to do with his new family.
👉 Meet Blue Steel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jetta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351
Jetta is a black kitten looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Jetta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Mountain Humane at (208) 788-4351 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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