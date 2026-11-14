Hailey has some very cute cats and kittens waiting at Mountain Humane for loving homes. Here’s a quick look at who’s available so you can find your new furry friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Ozzy is a young gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, happy home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Shoresy is a soft-colored cream/ivory kitten ready to start life with her new family.

👉 Meet Shoresy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Jagger is a fluffy gray/blue longhair kitten who will bring lots of charm to his new home.

👉 Meet Jagger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Maxie is a young orange/red cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful. Her lower adoption fee makes her a great choice for many families.

👉 Meet Maxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Stevie is a black longhair kitten who will grow into a beautiful, fluffy companion.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Bowie is a black medium-hair kitten, ready to settle into a home of his own.

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Poncho is a sleek black kitten hoping for a cozy lap and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Poncho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Lefty is another adorable black kitten waiting for someone to take him home and love him.

👉 Meet Lefty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Blue Steel is a gray/blue kitten with a striking look and lots of growing up to do with his new family.

👉 Meet Blue Steel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Mountain Humane — (208) 788-4351

Jetta is a black kitten looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Jetta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Mountain Humane at (208) 788-4351 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.