Hailey’s hiring for friendly, people-first roles right now—especially if you like staying busy and helping customers. Here are a few solid full-time options around town.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation Location: Hailey, ID (SUN Airport)

Salary: Pay listed as hourly (exact rate not shown)

Pay listed as hourly (exact rate not shown) Type: Full-time; all shifts, overtime, weekends, holidays, on-call

You’ll be the first face guests see at the airport, helping corporate flight crews and high-profile travelers with check-in, fuel transactions, and travel details like hotels and catering. Good fit if you love a fast-paced, aviation setting and don’t mind a flexible schedule and occasional travel to other locations.

Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Location: Hailey, ID

Salary: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-of-store role where you’ll cashier, stock, greet customers, and support events in a natural foods grocery store. Comes with strong perks like store discounts, paid time off, regular raises, and health benefits for full-time crew.

Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Location: Hailey, ID

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

More advanced store role helping run the vitamin and body care departments—from ordering and inventory to merchandising and demos. Great if you like health products, want some leadership responsibilities, and still enjoy helping customers on the floor and at the register.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. A quick application today could land you an interview this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.