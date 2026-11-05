🏥 Hahira Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Autism Therapy Roles

Hahira has a small but growing need for autism support, and Tellos is hiring several people to work directly with local kids and families.

Employer: Tellos

Tellos Location: Hahira, GA

Salary: $22–$28+ per hour

Type: Part-time, W-2

Schedule: Mon–Thurs, 8:00–11:00am & 3:00–5:00pm (about 20 hrs/week, can add more clients)

This role is great if you like working with children and want to explore behavioral health. No ABA experience or RBT certification is needed to start, and Tellos offers RBT training reimbursement, supervision from a BCBA, and chances to pick up extra cases.

Employer: Tellos

Tellos Location: Hahira, GA

Salary: $22–$28+ per hour

Type: Part-time, W-2

Schedule: Mon–Thurs, 8:00–11:00am & 3:00–5:00pm (about 20 hrs/week, can add more clients)

Perfect if you’re already an active RBT and want steady, one-on-one work with kids with autism in their homes and community. You’ll follow BCBA treatment plans, get ongoing clinical support, and may qualify for mileage reimbursement, attendance recognition, and referral incentives.

If you’re patient, reliable, and want to make a real difference for local families, take a few minutes to click through and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.