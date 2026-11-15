Hagerstown has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from big-box retail to snack brands on the road. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with chances to grow into leadership.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a small team, drive parts sales, and keep customers happy in a busy auto parts store. Great fit if you like coaching others, don’t mind a flexible schedule (nights/weekends), and want retail leadership experience in the automotive world.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, hiring, and coaching a team in a fast-paced fashion and home trends store. This is a good step if you already have retail leadership experience and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$15.60 per hour

Be the friendly face at checkout, helping customers wrap up their home improvement runs with a smooth, quick experience. Comes with a 10% associate discount, flexible hours, and access to strong benefits and training, even as a part-timer.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Hagerstown, MD (local territory)

Type: Not listed (regular weekday schedule)

Not listed (regular weekday schedule) Salary: $18–$20 per hour + performance bonuses

Work with popular snack brands, driving to local grocery and convenience stores to stock shelves, build displays, and grow sales. You’ll have Monday–Friday hours, weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits and bonus potential if you like working on the move.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—retail and customer service roles in Hagerstown turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.