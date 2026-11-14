Hagerstown is busy for drivers right now – from home-daily routes to high-mile OTR, there’s a good mix of options on the road.

Below are several solid openings in transportation and equipment operation around Hagerstown, MD you can scan fast.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

SOAR Transportation Group Location: Based in Hagerstown, MD (OTR West Coast–Midwest)

Based in (OTR West Coast–Midwest) Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $84,500–$94,640/year avg , top 10% up to $108,160/year , $0.65–$0.70/mile , no-touch freight

, top 10% up to , , Why it’s worth a look: High earning potential, strong miles (2,500–2,800/week), newer Freightliner Cascadias, and quarterly safety bonuses. Home every 2 weeks with extra days off if you stay out longer.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Runs in the Northeast , live within 40 miles of Frederick, MD

Runs in the , live within 40 miles of Type: Full-time, company driver

Pay: $1,300–$1,600/week avg , $7,500 sign-on bonus (experienced), $5,000 (inexperienced)

, (experienced), (inexperienced) Home Time: Home daily , nighttime schedule

, nighttime schedule Why it’s worth a look: 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook to Costco stores, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and company-paid CDL training options if you’re just getting started.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Hagerstown, MD (Northeast Regional)

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: $1,300–$2,000/week , $0.55–$0.65/mile , training pay $650+/week for new grads

, , training pay for new grads Home Time: Home for a 34-hour reset after 1–2 weeks out

Home for a after 1–2 weeks out Why it’s worth a look: Great for recent CDL grads and experienced drivers, 100% no-touch dry van, mostly Monday–Friday, and full benefits after 30 days.

Employer: Black Trident Trucking Inc.

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time or part-time , solo AM & PM shifts

, solo AM & PM shifts Pay: About $1,300–$1,800/week , weekly minimum guarantees

About , weekly minimum guarantees Home Time: Home every day

Why it’s worth a look: Local work with 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook, new day cabs, weekly pay, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO). Requires doubles endorsement and 1 year of recent CDL A experience.

Employer: Amrize

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role running haul trucks, loaders, drills, graders, excavators, dozers, and crushing systems in a quarry setting. Good fit if you have 3–5 years quarry experience and like operating heavy equipment with a strong safety focus.

If one of these fits your lifestyle (home daily vs. OTR, nights vs. days), click through, check the details, and apply soon while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.