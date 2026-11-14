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🚌 Hagerstown Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Options
Hagerstown is busy for drivers right now – from home-daily routes to high-mile OTR, there’s a good mix of options on the road.
Below are several solid openings in transportation and equipment operation around Hagerstown, MD you can scan fast.
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver – Avg $84,500–$94,640/Year
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Based in Hagerstown, MD (OTR West Coast–Midwest)
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: $84,500–$94,640/year avg, top 10% up to $108,160/year, $0.65–$0.70/mile, no-touch freight
- Why it’s worth a look: High earning potential, strong miles (2,500–2,800/week), newer Freightliner Cascadias, and quarterly safety bonuses. Home every 2 weeks with extra days off if you stay out longer.
CDL-A Dedicated Reefer Nighttime Truck Driver – Costco
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Runs in the Northeast, live within 40 miles of Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Pay: $1,300–$1,600/week avg, $7,500 sign-on bonus (experienced), $5,000 (inexperienced)
- Home Time: Home daily, nighttime schedule
- Why it’s worth a look: 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook to Costco stores, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and company-paid CDL training options if you’re just getting started.
CDL A Regional Driver – CDL Graduates Welcome
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Hagerstown, MD (Northeast Regional)
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: $1,300–$2,000/week, $0.55–$0.65/mile, training pay $650+/week for new grads
- Home Time: Home for a 34-hour reset after 1–2 weeks out
- Why it’s worth a look: Great for recent CDL grads and experienced drivers, 100% no-touch dry van, mostly Monday–Friday, and full benefits after 30 days.
CDL A Truck Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: Black Trident Trucking Inc.
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time or part-time, solo AM & PM shifts
- Pay: About $1,300–$1,800/week, weekly minimum guarantees
- Home Time: Home every day
- Why it’s worth a look: Local work with 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook, new day cabs, weekly pay, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO). Requires doubles endorsement and 1 year of recent CDL A experience.
Miner (Quarry Equipment Operator)
- Employer: Amrize
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role running haul trucks, loaders, drills, graders, excavators, dozers, and crushing systems in a quarry setting. Good fit if you have 3–5 years quarry experience and like operating heavy equipment with a strong safety focus.
If one of these fits your lifestyle (home daily vs. OTR, nights vs. days), click through, check the details, and apply soon while the routes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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