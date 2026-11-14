undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚔 Hagerstown Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Supervisor & Patrol Roles
Hagerstown has a steady flow of security and public safety openings right now, especially for folks with supervisor experience or flexible schedules.
Here are several solid options hiring in and around Hagerstown, MD:
Security Shift Supervisor – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
Oversee a team of officers on 3rd shift, manage schedules, and jump in on patrols when needed. Good fit if you have 2+ years of supervisory experience, strong customer service skills, and don’t mind walking and standing for long periods.
Security Site Supervisor
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Greencastle, Hagerstown & Chambersburg, PA area
- Type: Full-time (shift flexibility expected)
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Lead security operations across multiple sites, handle officer schedules, and work closely with clients to keep things running smoothly. Great if you have 2+ years of supervisor experience and want a higher hourly rate with room to grow in the security field.
Security Shift Supervisor – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
Another posting for the overnight supervisor role in Hagerstown, focused on leading a team, doing interior/exterior patrols, and enforcing site policies. Ideal if you like night work and want leadership responsibility without leaving the security field.
Security Officer Part Time Store Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.50/hour
Patrol a retail distribution site, watch access points, and help keep the store environment safe and welcoming. Good for someone 18+ looking for steady afternoon/evening hours (Tue & Wed, 3–11 PM) and a way to get into security with paid training and extra-shift options.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.