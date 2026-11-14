Hagerstown has a steady flow of security and public safety openings right now, especially for folks with supervisor experience or flexible schedules.

Here are several solid options hiring in and around Hagerstown, MD:

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Oversee a team of officers on 3rd shift, manage schedules, and jump in on patrols when needed. Good fit if you have 2+ years of supervisory experience, strong customer service skills, and don’t mind walking and standing for long periods.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Greencastle, Hagerstown & Chambersburg, PA area

Type: Full-time (shift flexibility expected)

Full-time (shift flexibility expected) Pay: $25.00/hour

Lead security operations across multiple sites, handle officer schedules, and work closely with clients to keep things running smoothly. Great if you have 2+ years of supervisor experience and want a higher hourly rate with room to grow in the security field.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23.00/hour

Another posting for the overnight supervisor role in Hagerstown, focused on leading a team, doing interior/exterior patrols, and enforcing site policies. Ideal if you like night work and want leadership responsibility without leaving the security field.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Patrol a retail distribution site, watch access points, and help keep the store environment safe and welcoming. Good for someone 18+ looking for steady afternoon/evening hours (Tue & Wed, 3–11 PM) and a way to get into security with paid training and extra-shift options.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.