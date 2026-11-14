Hagerstown’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and clear growth paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, plant role

Pay: $23.56/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential (3:15 PM – 11:30 PM)

You’ll run and support high-speed bagging and packaging equipment, do line checks, clear jams, and handle basic machine adjustments. This role is physical (lifting up to 50 lbs) but comes with strong benefits and a clear path to move up to Tech 1 and Tech 2 after certification.

Employer: Lifetime Brands

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, distribution center

Pay: Range listed by employer (exact numbers not shown in this summary)

Work in the distribution center receiving, picking, packing, and shipping home and kitchen products. Great fit if you’re new to warehouse work (0–2 years experience) and want solid benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and product discounts.

Employer: JLG (an Oshkosh company)

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Pay Range: Listed by employer (varies by U.S. location)

Lead quality and reliability for new product development, using tools like APQP, DFMEA, and Six Sigma. This is a high-impact role for someone with 8+ years of experience and a background in engineering or operations who wants to shape quality systems across plants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.