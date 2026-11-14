Hagerstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital-based roles to flexible community work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: Curative

Curative Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time Otolaryngologist (BC/BE)

Otolaryngologist (BC/BE) Salary: $550,000 base + up to $200,000 in sign-on/relocation

This is a high-earning ENT role in a physician-led health system with a turnkey, high-volume practice, APP support, and modern surgical tech. Good fit if you want autonomy, room to build a subspecialty niche, and a strong referral network.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: Hagerstown, MD & surrounding communities

Type: Part-time (other schedules also available)

(other schedules also available) Salary: $21.63 – $31.25/hour (Maryland base range)

Work one-on-one with older adults through FOX’s Geriatric House Calls™ model in homes and senior living communities. Great if you want flexible scheduling, strong mentorship, and a community-based role with room to grow.

Location: Hagerstown, MD 21740

Type: Part-time PMHNP (Mon–Thu, 11am–5pm, some remote hours)

(Mon–Thu, 11am–5pm, some remote hours) Salary: From $140,000/year (prorated for part-time)

Provide psychiatric care focused on addiction and mental health, including evals, meds, and therapy in a behavioral health program. Good match if you’re ANCC-certified as a PMHNP and want steady daytime hours plus benefits like 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time outpatient PMHNP

Salary: $67,500 – $92,500 (depends on experience/certs)

Join a multidisciplinary outpatient mental health team serving children through older adults with evals, med management, and ongoing care. Comes with strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, CME opportunities, and potential student loan forgiveness for eligible roles.

Employer: Meritus Health

Location: Hagerstown, MD (Total Rehab Care)

(Total Rehab Care) Type: Full-time outpatient Speech-Language Pathologist

outpatient Speech-Language Pathologist Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Work flexible shifts (Mon–Thu 7am–6pm, Fri 7am–12pm) with a caseload from newborns to geriatrics, focusing heavily on pediatrics. Ideal if you’re a licensed SLP (new grads welcome) looking for strong benefits, PTO, and a stable hospital-based rehab team.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.