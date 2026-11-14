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🛒 Hagerstown Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Hagerstown’s retail scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles open for people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.
Here are some standout customer service & retail jobs hiring now:
Full Time - Sales Specialist - Millwork - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50 – $18.50/hour plus bonus opportunities
Customer-facing sales role helping shoppers with home projects in Millwork (doors, windows, trim, etc.). Good fit if you like problem-solving, staying active on your feet, and growing in a big company with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and employee discount.
Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $56,000 – $62,700/year plus bonus opportunity
Lead a team in a busy furniture showroom, balancing sales floor leadership with back-end operations and logistics. Great for someone with 2–5 years of retail/operations management who wants strong PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and day-one employee discounts.
Senior Retail Sales Associate - Key Holder
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly advance + uncapped commission; typical first year $45,000 – $75,000
Higher-level sales role where you help customers design their spaces and also act as a key holder and mentor to other associates. Ideal if you’re a strong closer who loves commission, wants career growth, benefits, and big product discounts, and enjoys a fast-paced showroom.
AE - Sales Leader (Full-Time)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)
Lead shifts as LOD (Leader on Duty), coach the team, and keep the sales floor and fitting rooms guest-ready. Good for someone with retail leadership experience who loves AE/Aerie, wants store discounts, potential bonuses, and access to health, 401(k), PTO, and parental benefits (if eligible).
Specialist – Off Field Operations
- Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Location: Hagerstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour
Behind-the-scenes operations role focused on inventory accuracy, fulfillment, and store readiness, with some direct athlete (customer) interaction. Great if you have 1–3 years of experience, like sports or athleisure, and want a mix of customer service and detailed operational work with a full benefits package.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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