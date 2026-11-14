Hagerstown’s retail scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles open for people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Here are some standout customer service & retail jobs hiring now:

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $18.50/hour plus bonus opportunities

Customer-facing sales role helping shoppers with home projects in Millwork (doors, windows, trim, etc.). Good fit if you like problem-solving, staying active on your feet, and growing in a big company with health benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and employee discount.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $56,000 – $62,700/year plus bonus opportunity

Lead a team in a busy furniture showroom, balancing sales floor leadership with back-end operations and logistics. Great for someone with 2–5 years of retail/operations management who wants strong PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and day-one employee discounts.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly advance + uncapped commission; typical first year $45,000 – $75,000

Higher-level sales role where you help customers design their spaces and also act as a key holder and mentor to other associates. Ideal if you’re a strong closer who loves commission, wants career growth, benefits, and big product discounts, and enjoys a fast-paced showroom.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Location: Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Lead shifts as LOD (Leader on Duty), coach the team, and keep the sales floor and fitting rooms guest-ready. Good for someone with retail leadership experience who loves AE/Aerie, wants store discounts, potential bonuses, and access to health, 401(k), PTO, and parental benefits (if eligible).

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown, MD Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour

Behind-the-scenes operations role focused on inventory accuracy, fulfillment, and store readiness, with some direct athlete (customer) interaction. Great if you have 1–3 years of experience, like sports or athleisure, and want a mix of customer service and detailed operational work with a full benefits package.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.