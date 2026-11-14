Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Hagerstown, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting with wagging tails and open hearts for a family to love.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Crossing Paths Animal Rescue - MD transport

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Clyde is an adult Chihuahua looking for a safe, loving home through Crossing Paths Animal Rescue - MD transport. As a small dog, he may be a good fit for someone in an apartment or a quieter home who wants a loyal companion.

For full details on Clyde’s personality, health, and adoption fee, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Shelter: Crossing Paths Animal Rescue - MD transport

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Zalya is a beautiful brown Pomeranian who’s ready for a fresh start. She’s being cared for by Crossing Paths Animal Rescue - MD transport, who can share more about her temperament, training, and what kind of home will suit her best.

If you’ve been dreaming of a fluffy companion, Zalya might be your match.

👉 Meet Zalya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Australian Shepherd mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Puppy (about 3½ months)

Puppy (about 3½ months) Gender: Male

Male Current Weight: ~16 lbs

~16 lbs Estimated Adult Weight: 40–50 lbs

40–50 lbs Shelter: Crossing Paths Animal Rescue - MD transport

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown, MD Adoption Fee: $395 (covers microchip; see listing for full details)

Cajun is a young Aussie Shepherd mix with a “delicious” personality. At about 3½ months old, he’s playful and social — he enjoys people, other dogs, and even cats. He’s described as well‑mannered and smart, and he already understands that good behavior earns treats.

If you’re looking for an active, clever pup to grow up with your family, Cajun could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet Cajun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hagerstown, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.