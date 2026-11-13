Hagerstown’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and talking with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sushi bomb MD

Sushi bomb MD Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, Part-time (in person)

Full-time, Part-time (in person) Pay: $16.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Mix-and-match front-of-house roles: greet guests, quote wait times, seat tables, run food, clear and reset tables, and help keep the dining room clean and smooth. Great if you like variety and want to learn different sides of restaurant service.

Employer: Sitar of India

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time (in person)

Full-time (in person) Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Classic server role at an Indian restaurant: welcome guests, answer menu questions, take orders on a POS system, serve food and drinks (including cocktails), and handle payments. Good fit if you’ve used POS systems before or want to grow your hospitality skills.

Employer: Dolce Restaurant

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, Part-time (in person)

Full-time, Part-time (in person) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Day and evening shifts serving guests, using restaurant software, and taking some phone orders. If you like steady hours (11am–4pm & 4pm–9pm) and a simple, clear server role, this one’s worth a click.

If one of these looks close to what you want, apply soon and follow up with a quick call or visit—local spots often hire fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.