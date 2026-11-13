Hagerstown’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from remote fintech to local retail and entry-level business development. If you’re ready to grow your income or your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fiserv (Clover)

Fiserv (Clover) Location: Remote , supporting Hagerstown, MD / PNC relationship

, supporting Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $126,000/year (Maryland range; some roles commission-eligible)

Lead launches for Clover and Commerce Hub products, working across product, tech, operations, and marketing to bring new fintech tools to market. Great fit if you have 5+ years in product/commercialization or project leadership and want impact at a global payments leader.

Employer: The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.75/hour + performance incentives

Hands-on store role where you set sales goals, generate leads, close lease agreements, and help run the showroom. Good for someone with strong people skills who doesn’t mind lifting merchandise and wants career growth, benefits, and Sundays off.

Employer: Elevated. (APi Group)

Location: Listed as Hagerstown, MD, US

Listed as Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level business development role supporting market research, bids, proposals, and contract prep for an elevator services company. Good step if you have 1 year of sales/customer service/admin experience, are comfortable with MS Office, and want training, benefits, and advancement potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, growth paths, and exact expectations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.