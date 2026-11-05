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Hagerstown

HCC Internship Fair set for November 12

3 days ago
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Hagerstown Community College will hold an Internship Fair on Thursday, November 12 from 3–5 PM at the AC&T Student Center, Main Dining. Students can meet with employers to explore internship options and gain real-world experience. More information: https://www.hagerstowncc.edu/internship-fair

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hagerstown Community College

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