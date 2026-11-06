🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hagerstown

Hagerstown has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Belgian Malinois mix

Age: 6-month-old puppy (young)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Shelter/Rescue: Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue – MD transport

Location: Fostered in Greeneville, TN, available for transport to MD

Adoption Fee: $300

Good with:

Kids: Will do fine with kids 8+

Will do fine with kids Dogs: Good with large dogs

Good with Cats: No cats

Training & needs:

Needs full obedience training (he’s still a baby!)

(he’s still a baby!) Active working-type mix who will need exercise, structure, and mental enrichment

Maximo is an ultra-handsome young shepherd/Malinois mix who’s just starting out in life and looking for a family ready to guide him. If you love smart, energetic dogs and are ready to invest in training, Maximo could grow into an amazing partner.

👉 Meet Maximo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basenji / Mixed Breed (medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Size: Medium

Shelter/Rescue: Lucky's Legacy Rescue

Contact: (240) 852-0055

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Brock is a medium-sized Basenji mix with a striking tan and black coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him love, routine, and care. For details on his temperament, house-training, and compatibility with other pets or kids, please reach out directly to the rescue.

👉 Meet Brock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (medium)

Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Size: Medium

Shelter/Rescue: Lucky's Legacy Rescue

Contact: (240) 852-0055

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Wheatie is a sweet senior girl who deserves a soft place to land. She’s a medium-sized Black Mouth Cur mix with a gentle face and warm coloring. Senior dogs often make calmer, easier companions, and many are already familiar with home life. Contact the rescue to learn more about her health, personality, and what kind of home would be the best fit.

👉 Meet Wheatie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hagerstown, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs, or share their profiles so they can find their families faster. A quick call or click could change a dog’s life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.