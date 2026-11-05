📋 Hagerstown Admin & Clerical: Multiple Healthcare Office Roles

Hagerstown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and a lot of that work happens behind the front desk. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these admin jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Maryland Department of Health – Washington County Health Department

Maryland Department of Health – Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes State of Maryland benefits)

Support HIV/AIDS case management, prevention, and hepatitis C programs by handling clerical work, typing, and keeping office workflows running smoothly. Great fit if you have 2+ years of clerical/secretarial experience and want stable state benefits.

Employer: Maryland Department of Health – Washington County Health Department

Maryland Department of Health – Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes State of Maryland benefits)

Issue Maryland birth certificates, verify IDs, and handle daily billing and payments for clinic services. Ideal if you have 1+ year of admin/clerical experience, like detail work with documents and money, and enjoy public-facing customer service.

Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 4:45am–1:00pm + rotating Saturdays

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour + quarterly bonus

Be the first friendly face patients see at an addiction treatment clinic—register patients, verify insurance, collect payments, and keep front office operations on track. Good match if you have front office medical experience, strong customer service skills, and like early shifts with no nights and no Sundays.

Employer: Meritus Health

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Full-time, Salary: Not listed (offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, education assistance)

Help run the Family Medicine residency program by scheduling, tracking resident data, coordinating meetings, and supporting recruitment and travel. Great for someone with 1+ year admin assistant experience who likes detailed work in an academic/medical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and healthcare offices often promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.