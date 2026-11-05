👔 Hagerstown MD Management Jobs with Multiple $75K+ Roles

Hagerstown is busy right now with leadership roles, from global brands to fast-growing tech‑driven companies. If you’re ready to step up or move up, these management openings are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,200 – $141,400/year (plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per listing)

(plus sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per listing) Why it’s interesting: Lead safety for a major Amazon site, run the Global WHS Program locally, and manage a team of safety pros. This role blends data-driven safety strategy, hands-on site work, and partnership with operations leaders.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility (Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National, Alamo)

(Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National, Alamo) Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted 1st-year compensation ~$60,194 , with potential up to ~$64,000 based on hours, performance, and bonuses

Targeted , with potential up to based on hours, performance, and bonuses Why it’s interesting: Structured program that trains you to run your own branch, covering sales, customer service, finance, and operations. Clear promotion path, strong benefits, and hands-on business experience from day one.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Hagerstown, MD (rental facility)

(rental facility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $105,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Lead a team of heavy equipment technicians Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, using modern tech tools to manage repairs and service. Comes with profit sharing, company truck, strong benefits, and lots of growth and training.

Employer: Hitachi Rail

Location: Hagerstown, MD area (some remote work + travel to Italy and U.S. sites)

(some remote work + travel to Italy and U.S. sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,222 – $144,528/year

Why it’s interesting: Own delivery of major rail vehicle projects—on time, on budget, and on quality. Great fit if you have engineering and project management experience and want global exposure, KPIs, and client-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.