🔧 Hagerstown Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hagerstown has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or working outdoors. Here are a couple of strong options in building and grounds maintenance worth a look.

Employer: Lewis Services (100% Employee-Owned)

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.63/hour

Outdoor, physical job keeping trees clear of power lines. You’ll use chainsaws, chippers, and climbing gear, travel as needed, and work in all kinds of weather. Comes with employee ownership (ESOP), paid training, health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Meritus Health

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time, 12:00pm–8:30pm

Keep hospital buildings and systems running—mechanical and electromechanical equipment, utilities, and general facility upkeep. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, reading schematics, and working with your hands. Offers full benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, education assistance) and possible shift differentials for evenings/weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your skills fit. And if you’re interested, don’t wait to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.