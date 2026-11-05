⚠️ Veterans Day trash, recycling & yard waste unchanged

⚠️ Veterans Day will NOT change trash pickup in Hagerstown

The City of Hagerstown will observe Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, but there will be no changes to normal trash, recycling, or yard waste collection.

Put your items at the curb after 4:00 p.m. on your usual set-out day, just like any other week.

If you have questions, contact the Engineering Department at 301-739-8577, extension 125 or visit www.hagerstownmd.org.