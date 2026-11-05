🏥 Hagerstown, MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Hagerstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital pharmacy to rehab, public health, and travel respiratory gigs. If you’re licensed in Maryland (or willing to be), there’s a nice mix of full-time, part-time, and contract work here.

Employer: Meritus Health

Meritus Health Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7 days on / 7 days off, evenings, varied hours

Highlights: Advanced clinical pharmacy role with antimicrobial stewardship, medication management, and mentoring. Requires PharmD plus PGY-1 residency, BCPS, or 5+ years clinical experience, and Maryland pharmacist license (or eligibility). Strong benefits from day one and a collaborative hospital team.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Travel / Contract (Internship listed)

Pay: Approx. $1,897 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Assignment: 13 weeks , 36 hours/week , start 11/23/2026

, , start Highlights: Travel RRT role with weekly pay, housing options, day-1 benefits, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement. Good fit if you want allied travel experience with solid support.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: Approx. $2,387 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Assignment: 13 weeks , 40 hours/week , start 11/23/2026

, , start Highlights: Higher-hour, higher-pay RRT contract with guaranteed hours, CE support, 401(k), and pet insurance. Great if you want steady daytime work and strong travel-agency backing.

Employer: Meritus Health

Meritus Health Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time

Highlights: Education-focused RRT role working in clinics, nursing homes, and community sites. You’ll teach COPD/asthma management, inhaler technique, and smoking cessation. Requires RRT, MD Respiratory Care Practitioner license (or within 90 days), 5+ years experience, BLS, and CTTS within 1 year. Includes Meritus benefits and mileage for local travel.

Employer: Meritus Health – Total Rehab Care

Meritus Health – Total Rehab Care Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Within clinic hours Mon–Thu 7:00am–6:30pm, Fri 7:00am–3:00pm

Within clinic hours Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Highlights: Outpatient PTA role treating patients from newborns to seniors. New grads welcome (no experience beyond education required). Needs Associate degree, Maryland PTA license (or temp), and BLS. Strong benefits and a team-based rehab setting.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Management – Hagerstown Nursing and Rehab

Prime Healthcare Management – Hagerstown Nursing and Rehab Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Leadership role overseeing nursing standards, staff supervision, care plans, and quality in a rehab/long-term care center. Requires current RN license, nursing degree, and about 5 years of RN supervisory experience, ideally in LTC. Offers competitive pay, PTO, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and FSA.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Management – Hagerstown Nursing and Rehab

Prime Healthcare Management – Hagerstown Nursing and Rehab Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Not stated (likely regular staff role)

Not stated (likely regular staff role) Highlights: PT position evaluating and treating residents, writing plans of care, and supervising PTAs. Requires Bachelor’s, Master’s, or DPT in PT plus current state PT license. Good fit if you like interdisciplinary rehab and working closely with families.

Employer: Maryland Department of Health – Washington County Health Department

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time (State position)

Grade: STD0016

Highlights: Supervisory public health role in the Community Health Outreach Prevention & Promotion (CHOPP) division. You’ll manage programs in chronic disease prevention, bike and car seat safety, nutrition, and teen sexual health, plus grants and budgets. Requires HS diploma/GED and 3 years health-program coordination (college or military can substitute). Comes with State of Maryland benefits.

Employer: MATClinics

MATClinics Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time, in-office

Schedule: Tue 8:45am–3:00pm, Thu 12:45pm–8:00pm, Sat 8:30am–2:30pm

Highlights: Outpatient SUD role doing buprenorphine inductions, Vivitrol/Sublocade injections, and med management with a full behavioral health team. Requires Maryland NP license, DEA + CDS for buprenorphine, and addiction or high-volume primary care experience. Offers 401(k) with 4% match, paid sick leave, licensing fee reimbursement, and mileage.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Travel / Contract, Full-time

Pay: $1,936–$2,119 per week , 40 hours/week , 8-hr day shifts

, , 8-hr shifts Assignment: 13 weeks , start ASAP

, start Highlights: Hospital-based RRT contract with AM shifts, emergency response, and full respiratory care duties. Requires RRT, 1–2 years acute care, BLS, ACLS, PALS. Day-1 benefits, CE access, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Travel / Contract, Full-time

Pay: Approx. $2,319 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Assignment: 13 weeks , start 11/30/2026

, start Highlights: Day-shift Respiratory Practitioner DME role focused on equipment-related assessments and setups (CPAP/BiPAP, trach collars, apnea monitors) for a mixed-age caseload. Requires RRT, MD license, and BLS. Backed by a well-established allied staffing agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are growing and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.