🛒 Hagerstown Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hagerstown’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles open. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gap

Gap Location: Hagerstown, MD (Hagerstown Premium Outlets)

(Hagerstown Premium Outlets) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $24.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead the floor, coach the team, and help drive sales for an iconic clothing brand. Comes with strong retail perks like 50% off at Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, plus PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time (45–50 hrs/week during peak)

Pay: $57,000 – $80,500/year + potential annual and quarterly bonuses

+ potential Why it’s interesting: Big leadership role running logistics, merchandising, and receiving for a busy sports/outdoors store. Good fit if you have 3+ years management experience, like improving processes, and want a job that mixes office work with hands-on floor time, plus benefits and a 20% store discount.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Hagerstown, MD and nearby branches

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.68 – $31.14/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of teller work, sales, and customer appointments, plus travel between local branches for variety. You’ll help with everyday banking, digital tools, and basic lending questions—great if you have at least 1 year of sales or customer service and want to grow in banking.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Valley Mall Branch, Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.68 – $31.14/hour

Why it’s interesting: Same core Universal Banker role, but based at Valley Mall instead of floating. You’ll handle in-branch customer service, new accounts, problem-solving, and digital banking support—good for people who like a steady home branch and face-to-face customer time.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.