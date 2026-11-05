🏗️ Hagerstown Engineering: Multiple Roles Paying $69K–$118K+

Hagerstown’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in both manufacturing and environmental consulting. If you’ve got controls or environmental experience, there’s real money and growth on the table.

Employer: Volvo Group

Volvo Group Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $118,500/year + bonus eligible

You’ll lead controls and automation for heavy-duty engine and transmission manufacturing, working with Allen-Bradley, Siemens, ABB robots, HMIs, and fieldbus networks. This role is ideal if you like hands-on plant work, solving production issues, and driving World Class Manufacturing / lean improvements across multiple shifts.

Employer: ECS Group of Companies

Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,124 – $73,272/year

You’ll manage Phase I ESAs and environmental consulting projects from start to finish—scoping, budgets, field work, reports, and client meetings. Good fit if you have a BS in environmental/civil/geo science or engineering, 2+ years’ experience, and want to mentor junior staff while building client relationships.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.