🍽️ Hagerstown Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hagerstown has some solid food service roles right now, from school kitchens to a fast-growing restaurant brand. Good mix of steady hours and chances to move up.

Employer: Wonder

Wonder Location: Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr + $2.00/hr overnight premium (12:00 AM–5:00 AM)

Fast-paced restaurant job where you rotate between cooking, guest service, and keeping the place spotless. Comes with a free meal each shift, employee discount, holiday pay at 1.5x, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA match, and employee stock (benefits may vary by hours/state). There’s a clear path to earn more as a Certified Team Member (+$0.50/hr) or Trainer (+$1.50/hr) and grow into supervisor roles.

Employer: Washington County Public Schools

Washington County Public Schools Location: E. Russell Hicks Middle School, Hagerstown, MD

Type: Part-time, 10-month school year

Hours: 3.75 hours/day (9:30 am – 1:15 pm)

Pay range: $17.18 – $31.07/hour (Grade 4 ESP Salary Scale)

Application deadline: 11/09/2026

School cafeteria role helping prep food, serve students and staff, run the cash register, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you want daytime hours, summers and school breaks off, and a steady schedule. Serv-Safe certification is required (or you can earn it within a year), and you’ll be part of the WCPS Food & Nutrition Services team.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.