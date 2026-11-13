Hadley’s tech scene is busy right now, and sales pros are in demand. If you like closing deals and working with local businesses, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Paragus IT & WEBIT Services

Paragus IT & WEBIT Services Location: Hadley, MA (plus Worcester, MA & Naperville, IL markets)

(plus Worcester, MA & Naperville, IL markets) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 base, ~$210,000 OTE, uncapped commission

Lead the full new-revenue engine for two growing IT service companies and report directly to the CEO. You’ll manage and build sales teams, own the sales process, and travel between markets, all while sharing in 100% employee ownership (ESOP), strong benefits, and hybrid work up to two days a week.

Employer: Paragus IT

Location: Hadley, MA (Hybrid; territory from Pioneer Valley to Central MA and Hartford, CT)

(Hybrid; territory from Pioneer Valley to Central MA and Hartford, CT) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base, uncapped commission, OTE Year 1: $110K–$145K, OTE Year 2+: $140K–$185K

Pure hunter role selling managed IT to local businesses (20–250 employees). You’ll own the full sales cycle, partner with marketing, enjoy flexible hybrid work, uncapped commission paid at close, ESOP ownership, flexible vacation, and solid health and 401(k) benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.