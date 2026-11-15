Haddonfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, techs, and rehab pros. If you’re licensed in New Jersey and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Haddonfield, NJ

Type: Per Diem / Day shift

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

This per diem RN role on the 2 North Observation unit is great if you want flexibility while still working in an acute setting. You’ll deliver evidence‑based, patient‑centered care, collaborate with a full care team, and use up‑to‑date clinical tech.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Haddonfield, NJ

Type: Full-Time / Night shift

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

Full-time nights on the same 2 North Observation unit, ideal if you prefer night shift and steady hours. You’ll handle diverse patients, coordinate plans of care from admission to discharge, and benefit from a comprehensive HMH benefits package.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Haddonfield, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Minimum $51.90/hour

Bonus: Eligible for up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (full-time Day or Evening shift)

Work independently under physician direction performing PET/CT and CT studies, including dosing radiopharmaceuticals and using advanced imaging workstations. Great fit if you hold nuclear medicine and radiography credentials and want strong pay plus a sign-on bonus.

Employer: Ivy Health – The Training Room

Location: Haddonfield, Sewell & Cinnaminson, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year

Extras: Clinician incentive bonus + life-of-loan student loan repayment

Outpatient sports/orthopedic PT role in a sports-focused clinic, working with athletes and active adults. You’ll get mentorship, AI-supported documentation to cut note time, strong benefits, and even a path to clinic ownership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.