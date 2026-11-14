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🏥 Hackettstown NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Healthcare hiring around Hackettstown, NJ is steady right now, with options both in clinics and in-home care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
XR Tech (Per-Diem X-Ray Technologist)
- Employer: ImageCare Radiology (via ADP)
- Location: Hackettstown, NJ (orientation in Mount Olive, NJ)
- Type: Per-diem / Every other Saturday, 8:00am–4:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Per-diem X-ray role at an outpatient imaging center, ideal if you want extra weekend hours. You’ll perform and process routine x-rays, work in a patient-focused setting, and keep ARRT certification current. Benefits listed include health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Certified Home Health Aide (CHHA, Caregiver)
- Employer: BrightStar Care of Morris and Essex County
- Location: Hackettstown, NJ (in-home care)
- Type: Hourly and live-in options
- Pay: $19–$21/hour (experience-based); Live-in: $1,520.36 weekly
Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers weekly pay, PTO, 401(k), flexible schedules, mileage reimbursement, and paid orientation; must have a current NJ HHA license and pass background and drug checks.
Black Seal
- Employer: Emerald Hills
- Location: Hackettstown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time Black Seal role at a healthcare facility focused on nursing and rehab services. You’ll be part of an interdisciplinary team supporting patient care in a long-term/rehab setting; details on duties and benefits are on the posting.
If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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