Healthcare hiring around Hackettstown, NJ is steady right now, with options both in clinics and in-home care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: ImageCare Radiology (via ADP )

ImageCare Radiology (via ) Location: Hackettstown, NJ (orientation in Mount Olive, NJ )

(orientation in ) Type: Per-diem / Every other Saturday, 8:00am–4:00pm

Per-diem / Every other Salary: Not listed

Per-diem X-ray role at an outpatient imaging center, ideal if you want extra weekend hours. You’ll perform and process routine x-rays, work in a patient-focused setting, and keep ARRT certification current. Benefits listed include health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Morris and Essex County

Location: Hackettstown, NJ (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Hourly and live-in options

Hourly and options Pay: $19–$21/hour (experience-based); Live-in: $1,520.36 weekly

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers weekly pay, PTO, 401(k), flexible schedules, mileage reimbursement, and paid orientation; must have a current NJ HHA license and pass background and drug checks.

Employer: Emerald Hills

Location: Hackettstown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Full-time Black Seal role at a healthcare facility focused on nursing and rehab services. You’ll be part of an interdisciplinary team supporting patient care in a long-term/rehab setting; details on duties and benefits are on the posting.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.