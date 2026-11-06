🔧 Hackettstown NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hackettstown has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring in Hackettstown, NJ you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Hackettstown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (6:30 PM – 7:00 AM, 2-2-3 rotation)

Full-time, Pay: From $38+/hour + $1.50/hour shift premium (range listed: $35.71 – $49.10/hour), overtime potential, annual bonus

Work on the equipment that makes M&M’s in a high-production plant. This role is ideal if you have strong industrial maintenance experience (mechanical, electrical, PLCs) and want day-one benefits, 401(k) match up to 6%, tuition help, and bonus potential.

Employer: GDI Services

GDI Services Location: Hackettstown, NJ

Type: Likely full-time (evening shift)

Likely full-time (evening shift) Shift: Monday–Friday, 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM

Pay: Not listed

Keep a local facility clean and safe by sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, emptying trash, and sanitizing restrooms and common areas. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work evenings, and want steady work with a large facilities company.

Employer: Kaplan Senior Living

Location: Hackettstown, NJ

Type: Not listed (maintenance role in assisted living community)

Not listed (maintenance role in assisted living community) Pay: Not listed

Help keep an assisted living community safe, comfortable, and in good shape for older adults. You’ll do basic plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and grounds work, with 401(k), 401(k) match, paid sick time, and a supportive, team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who shows up and is willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.