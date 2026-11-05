📅 Operation Toy Train toy drive with free breakfast Dec. 5

📅 Operation Toy Train toy drive is coming back to Hackettstown for its third year, and you’re invited to help kids have a happier holiday.

Event details

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Saturday, Time: 9:15–10:00 AM

Location: Hoff’s Automotive, 700 Grand Ave., Hackettstown

Bring NEW, unwrapped toys (no wrapping paper) to support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Toys collected will go to children in Bergen, Essex, Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties.

Enjoy a FREE breakfast from Marley’s Food Truck – free breakfast sandwiches, coffee, and hot chocolate while you donate.

Can’t make it on December 5?

Drop off toys before December 5 at:

Hackettstown Municipal Building – 215 West Stiger Street

Hackettstown Police Department – 215 West Stiger Street

Hackettstown BID – 219 Main Street

Learn more at www.OperationToyTrain.org.