🏥 Hackettstown NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings $80K+

Hackettstown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or ready to lead a team. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Atlantic Health

Atlantic Health Location: Hackettstown, NJ (Hackettstown & Newton Medical Centers)

(Hackettstown & Newton Medical Centers) Type: Per Diem (variable weekdays, late afternoons/evenings, weekends, holidays)

(variable weekdays, late afternoons/evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Support inpatient rehab by helping patients walk, transfer, and move safely across hospital units. Great fit if you have a HS diploma and want hands-on hospital experience, especially if you’re planning a career in PT, OT, nursing, or other health fields.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Hackettstown, NJ (with hours also in Chester, NJ)

(with hours also in Chester, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000/year

Outpatient ortho role with a pelvic health focus, plus a bonus plan and student loan reimbursement for the life of the loan. You’ll get mentorship, CEU support, and modern tools (like AI documentation) so you can spend more time with patients.

Employer: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Hackettstown, NJ

Type: Full-time (other schedules also mentioned)

(other schedules also mentioned) Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Clinic-based ortho PT with strong mentorship, monthly clinical bonuses, and a path to clinic ownership. Includes options like 100% employer-paid medical premium, generous PTO, and robust CEU and residency/fellowship programs.

Employer: St. Luke’s University Health Network

Location: Hackettstown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,700 – $137,120/year

Lead PT/OT/SLP services while still practicing clinically as a PT, OT, SLP, or Audiologist. This role mixes patient care with management, budgeting, program development, and staff leadership, plus full benefits and professional development support.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—apply while the posting is fresh, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Hackettstown.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.