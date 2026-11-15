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Hackensack
🏥 Hackensack, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Hackensack’s hospital scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
LPN/RN – Per Diem Assignments
- Employer: Total Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Hackensack, NJ (various NJ sites)
- Salary: From $460 per day
- Type: Per diem / flexible schedule
- Great if you want control over your hours with daily pay starting at $460, plus benefits like 401(k), health, dental, and vision. Must have an active NJ RN or LPN license and current BLS/CPR.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,784/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: $2,534–$2,784 per week (travel package)
- Type: Full-time 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr PM shifts
- Travel CT role at a Hackensack hospital with strong weekly pay and benefits starting day 1, plus CEUs and 401(k). Ideal if you have ARRT, CT experience, and want a contract with possible extension.
X-Ray Technologist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $40.28/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Hospital-based X-ray role doing diagnostic imaging, portables, and some admin work in EPIC/PACS. Requires ARRT, NJ Diagnostic Radiology license, and BLS (within 60 days).
Registered Respiratory Therapist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $47.76/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time
- High-acuity hospital RRT role covering critical and non-critical patients, ventilators, gases, and codes. Needs NJ RRT license/certificate, Associate degree, and BLS; ACLS/NRP/PALS preferred.
Supervisor, Respiratory Care (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $113,609.60/year
- Type: Full-time leadership
- Lead the respiratory team on shift, oversee staff performance, coverage, and equipment while still doing hands-on therapy. Requires AMA-accredited Respiratory Care program, RRT license, and 2+ years as staff therapist plus 1–3 years supervisory experience.
Registered Nurse – CTICU – Nights
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $48.18/hour
- Type: Full-time, nights
- CTICU RN role caring for complex cardiac/thoracic patients with strong team support and evidence-based practice. Requires RN license, Associate or diploma in Nursing (BSN in progress or willing within 3 years), and BLS.
Patient Care Technician – Oncology – FT Days
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $21.77/hour
- Type: Full-time, days (7:00am–3:30pm)
- Great entry or next-step role on an oncology unit doing vitals, EKGs, blood draws, and daily care under RN supervision. Needs HS diploma and a CNA/MA/PCT program, nursing fundamentals, or similar medical background; BLS within 60 days.
Equipment Technician, Operating Room – Days
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $19.99/hour
- Type: Full-time, days
- Behind-the-scenes OR role setting up and maintaining microscopes, lasers, video systems, and gas cylinders, plus helping transport patients. Requires HS diploma; hospital experience is a plus.
Staff Pharmacist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Salary: Minimum $75.03/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Hospital pharmacist position covering verification, sterile/non-sterile compounding, controlled substances, and clinical programs like renal dosing and stewardship. Requires NJ Registered Pharmacist license and graduation from an ACPE-accredited pharmacy school.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have many related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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