Hackensack’s hospital scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Total Healthcare Staffing

Total Healthcare Staffing Location: Hackensack, NJ (various NJ sites)

(various NJ sites) Salary: From $460 per day

Type: Per diem / flexible schedule

Per diem / flexible schedule Great if you want control over your hours with daily pay starting at $460, plus benefits like 401(k), health, dental, and vision. Must have an active NJ RN or LPN license and current BLS/CPR.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: $2,534–$2,784 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Full-time 13-week travel contract , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr PM shifts

Full-time , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr PM shifts Travel CT role at a Hackensack hospital with strong weekly pay and benefits starting day 1, plus CEUs and 401(k). Ideal if you have ARRT, CT experience, and want a contract with possible extension.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $40.28/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Hospital-based X-ray role doing diagnostic imaging, portables, and some admin work in EPIC/PACS. Requires ARRT, NJ Diagnostic Radiology license, and BLS (within 60 days).

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $47.76/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Full-time

Full-time High-acuity hospital RRT role covering critical and non-critical patients, ventilators, gases, and codes. Needs NJ RRT license/certificate, Associate degree, and BLS; ACLS/NRP/PALS preferred.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $113,609.60/year

Type: Full-time leadership

Full-time leadership Lead the respiratory team on shift, oversee staff performance, coverage, and equipment while still doing hands-on therapy. Requires AMA-accredited Respiratory Care program, RRT license, and 2+ years as staff therapist plus 1–3 years supervisory experience.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $48.18/hour

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights CTICU RN role caring for complex cardiac/thoracic patients with strong team support and evidence-based practice. Requires RN license, Associate or diploma in Nursing (BSN in progress or willing within 3 years), and BLS.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $21.77/hour

Type: Full-time, days (7:00am–3:30pm)

Full-time, days (7:00am–3:30pm) Great entry or next-step role on an oncology unit doing vitals, EKGs, blood draws, and daily care under RN supervision. Needs HS diploma and a CNA/MA/PCT program, nursing fundamentals, or similar medical background; BLS within 60 days.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $19.99/hour

Type: Full-time, days

Full-time, days Behind-the-scenes OR role setting up and maintaining microscopes, lasers, video systems, and gas cylinders, plus helping transport patients. Requires HS diploma; hospital experience is a plus.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Salary: Minimum $75.03/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Hospital pharmacist position covering verification, sterile/non-sterile compounding, controlled substances, and clinical programs like renal dosing and stewardship. Requires NJ Registered Pharmacist license and graduation from an ACPE-accredited pharmacy school.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have many related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.