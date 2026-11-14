Hackensack schools are busy and hiring, with solid options for both licensed school psychologists and classroom teachers. If you like working with kids and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Hackensack, NJ (travel role, school-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45.11–$65.11/hour, plus possible non-taxable stipends, housing, and meals/incidentals

Work as a travel School Psychologist in a well-regarded school setting near Hackensack while enjoying premium pay and travel perks. You’ll handle assessments, IEP meetings, and student support, with healthcare, 401(k), and year-round job security included.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: $45.11–$65.11/hour

Long-term middle school role running through June 2027, focused on evaluations and reports. Comes with guaranteed weekly hours, competitive pay, and health, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible employees.

Employer: Kreyco

Location: Hackensack, NJ (in-person)

Type: Contract / Professional Service Provider

Pay: ~$400–$1,100 per week, depending on project (includes holidays and school breaks)

Teach 5th–8th grade STEM and academic enrichment on a weekday daytime schedule—no nights or weekends. Kreyco provides curriculum, coaching, and free professional development, and they welcome teachers with or without certification (and help you work toward it).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like start dates and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.