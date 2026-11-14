Hackensack’s legal market is busy, especially for litigators. If you’ve got insurance defense experience and a New Jersey license, there’s a solid opening right now.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a long-established NJ law firm)

CyberCoders (for a long-established NJ law firm) Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex tort and insurance defense cases from pleadings through resolution, with immediate client contact, court appearances, depositions, and motion practice. The firm offers a hybrid/remote schedule, semiannual billables bonus up to $15K, and a competitive compensation and benefits package, plus direct work with seasoned trial attorneys in a collaborative environment.

You’ll need a JD, active New Jersey Bar, and at least five years of tort and insurance defense litigation experience.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.