Hackensack has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are a couple of solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Pay: From $18.16/hour

Help keep hospital areas clean for patients, visitors, and staff by cleaning floors, moving furniture, handling soiled linens, and working with cleaning solutions. This is a good fit if you can follow instructions, handle physical work (lifting and pushing), and want steady hours with access to a full benefits package.

Employer: Academy Service Group

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $80,000/year + bonuses

Lead a growing pest control service team, manage daily operations and scheduling, and make sure customers are happy from first call to final visit. Ideal if you have experience managing staff, strong operations skills, and a background in pest control or service work, and want room to grow with a fast-moving company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update these pages with new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.